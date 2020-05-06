New NAB reforms to eradicate corruption in Balochistan: DG  

QUETTA: The Director General National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Farmanullah Khan on Wednesday addressed the reforms committee meeting held in Quetta adding NAB working on new reforms which would be handed over to provincial government after Chairman NAB’s approval Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“NAB Balochistan has been revamping rules and regulations and legislation fostering corruption in government departments while recommendations for new reforms in Excise and Taxation Department and E-Forms have been finalized.” DG NAB Farmanullah Khan said while addressing the reforms committee meeting.

“After approved by Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal, the recommendations would be handed over provincial government thus implementation on new reforms would be helpful in eliminating corruption from Balochistan.”

Lauding the cooperation of government department in unveiling new reforms, DG NAB Balochistan said, after implementation on new reforms, corrupt elements wouldn’t get any chance to carry-on corrupt practices, “Pakistan and Balochistan needs strict anti-corruption laws and flaws from current rules and legislations needs be removed in order to decline corruption.” He added.

Mr. Farmanullah Khan elaborated that the National Accountability Bureau in joint sitting with Law and Finance Ministries working on new reforms which would be approved by provincial government.

“We have working on new forms in Excise and Taxation Department, E-Forms, QDA, PSDP, Export reforms and new rules for Mines and Mineral departments which would be unveiled after final approval by Chairman NAB Dr. Javed Iqbal.” DG NAB Balochistan said added the new reforms would shut all doors for corrupt elements.

He expressed optimism that after this joint venture amid NAB and government departments, the corrupt practices would be fully curbed in Balochistan thus the public money would be spent on social development of poor masses.

