NDMA to equip Balochistan with modern testing facilities

QUETTA: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has announced to impart Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines to Balochistan Government in order to double province's testing capacity deciding to establish two BSL grade laboratories on divisional level here in Balochistan.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani and Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal here on Thursday in order to review COVID-19 situation in Balochistan and support of United Nations and Donor agencies.

Chairman of the United Nations Mission to Pakistan has assured full support of WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA and WFP with Pakistan and Balochistan Government during novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was agreed that the UN agencies and donor partners would jointly work with provincial governments in Pakistan in order to carry-on COVID-19 awareness campaigns including survey and training program for health staff.

Sharing views in the meeting Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliani has termed COVID-19 situation in Pakistan as satisfactory as compare with western countries but yet we have to adopt safety precautions and measures suggested by World Health Organization (WHO),

“New theories being surfaced regarding activeness and movements of novel Coronavirus hence the entire world has face major economic challenges in future and we have to live with Coronavirus because the vaccine would take couple of more months.” Jam Kamal said.

However Chief Minister has announced that provincial government will welcome support of International Donors in averting malnutrition challenges lingering upon Balochistan added Balochistan has been combating with healthcare challenges,

“In a wake of global pandemic, provincial government has been working new concrete economic policies in order to avert COVID-19 challenges by using our own natural resources.” CM Balochistan said added we reacted in Taftan as a responsible government when the contagious virus outbreak reported in Iran.

He further said, still we have been handling COVID-19 challenges under our available resources and support of civil society.

Lauding the efforts of Balochistan Government in curbing the spread of Coronavirus Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has announced that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would impart two PCR machines in order to enhance Balochistan’s testing capacity,

“Two Biosafety Level laboratories would be established in divisional level across Balochistan province.” Chairman NDMA added.

