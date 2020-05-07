NCC meeting: CM Balochistan calls for joint effort to improve healthcare system

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday participated in National Coordination Committee meeting through video link emphasized on need of joint measures by provinces and federal government to ensure provision of quality health serviced to general public in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Western countries have enough resources with less population but we have to ensure health facilities for more than 200 million people which would be a tough challenge to combat COVID19 pandemic.” Jam Kamal shared his views in National Coordination Committee meeting presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Before easing lockdown and resuming public transports, we must have to comprehensively review the impacts of our decision.” Jam Kamal added.

He further stressed upon national health policy in order to uplift country-wide health sector added in order to avert any starve like situation and global emergency situation we should increase wheat and rice production.

Informing the NCC meeting Chief Minister termed locust invasion as big threat for provincial corps asked immediate assistance from center in order to curb the locust invasion on provincial farming land.

Jam Kamal further urged Prime Minister for relief in electricity and gas load shedding in Balochistan.

