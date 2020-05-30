Mutual interest requires fencing of Pak-Iran border

The recent spike of incidents along the Pak-Iran border has raised serious concerns in Pakistan and prompted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa to take up the matter officially with his Iranian counterpart General Bagheri earlier this month. Five soldiers including a major from the Pakistan army were killed in a militant attack on May 8 while performing routine patrolling along the border in Buleda, Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The recent spike of incidents along the Pak-Iran border has raised serious concerns in Pakistan and prompted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa to take up the matter officially with his Iranian counterpart General Bagheri earlier this month. Five soldiers including a major from the Pakistan army were killed in a militant attack on May 8 while performing routine patrolling along the border in Buleda, Balochistan.

Apart from raising concerns, the COAS reiterated Pakistan’s desire for greater cooperation and understanding between the two countries. In seeking collaboration, Pakistan’s military expects Iran to take action against Baloch dissidents instead of their military giving them sanctuary and support.

Pakistan intelligence is fully aware that Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) enjoys the full protection of the Iranian military, thereby raising doubts of the complicity, or else helplessness, of the Iranian government.

Regrettably, no sooner had the two military leaders spoken, that another attack by Baloch insurgents killed seven Pakistani soldiers including a young officer of the army within a lapse of a few days.

This clearly indicates that militancy in Balochistan is once again on the rise. And it reaffirms Pakistan’s position that India in collision with Iran’s security establishment is supporting these groups. There are indications that forces opposed to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are also involved in destabilizing Balochistan.

To Iran and India, CPEC raises the strategic and economic profile of Gwadar port to such a level that it could be a competitor to Iran’s only oceanic port Chabahar located in Southeastern Iran on the Gulf of Oman. India has invested heavily in expanding its berth capacity and is using it for advancing its commercial, economic and strategic interests.

Pakistan’s official position is that Gwadar and Chabahar compliment each other.

But there are other major considerations such as border security and prevention of smuggling that should dictate a more cooperative relationship between the two countries. The fact generally overlooked is that Iran is one neighbor, apart from China, with which Pakistan has no border dispute.

The serious challenge that the region is facing at present from COVID-19 as well as the spill-over affect from the Afghan conflict, smuggling, drug production and human trafficking– all these need constant liaison and cooperation to reduce their adverse fallout.

As expected, the two generals also discussed the dangers inherent in the rapid spread of coronavirus and the need to strengthen border security and vigilance to mitigate its spread.

A lack of facilities in dealing with coronavirus in Iran led to Pakistan’s foreign minister complaining that Iran sent back 5,000 Pakistanis in haste, which in turn contributed to the spread of the virus.

India’s growing hostility and the fallout of Afghanistan’s chaotic border conditions require interaction at different levels of government functionaries and a cooperative relationship between Iran and Pakistan. There is also scope for increasing mutual trade and commerce if conditions in the region were to stabilize and international sanctions lifted from Iran.

In the past, during Raza Shah Pahelvi’s regime, Pakistan enjoyed warm relations with Iran. The exceptional support provided by Iran during the 1965 war with India reflects how relations have since been on a downward path. Pakistan was able to park its military aircraft in Iran to avoid Indian airstrikes. In addition, Iran facilitated military procurement when severe embargoes were in place.

The situation changed radically after the Islamic revolution in Iran took place in the late 70’s and the then Pakistani military ruler General Zia ul Haq decided to align Pakistan with the US and major Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia.

Pak-Iran relations have since moderately improved and governments, including the present ones, have made deliberate efforts at normalizing relations and addressing mutual areas of distrust. There has been an exchange of visits at the highest level. Iran’s President Rouhani has visited Pakistan and PM Imran Khan has been to Iran.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan have been visiting each other’s countries and communicate frequently on matters of mutual concern. Nonetheless, there remain several areas of concern and friction between them, the Balochistan border situation being a major one.

US unilateral sanctions and President Trump’s highly aggressive posture towards the present Iranian regime are other factors that Pakistan has to weigh in while formulating its Iran policy.

Pakistan’s strategic, political, economic and religious considerations have traditionally been towards Saudi Arabia.

This position has been generally maintained both by democratic and military governments with one or two exceptions for short durations.

-Talat Masood is a retired Lieutenant General from Pakistan Army and an eminent scholar on national security and political issues.

