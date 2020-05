MULTAN : A special flight of a foreign airline brought back 186 stranded Pakistanis to Multan from Dubai on Thursday night. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Upon landing at the Multan airport the flight was disinfected and the passengers went through a screening process and later were shifted to the quarantine facility.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistani passengers were stranded in Dubai due to the suspension of flight operation in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

