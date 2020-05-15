Ms. Noriko Yoshida appointed New UNHCR representative in Pakistan

KARACHI: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has appointed Ms. Noriko Yoshida as its new Representative in Pakistan. Ms. Yoshida recently arrived to take up her responsibilities. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

She succeeds Ms. Ruvendrini Menikdiwela who has become the Director of UNHCR’s Office in New York.

Before taking up her assignment in Pakistan, Ms. Yoshida served as UNHCR Representative in Sudan. Her career with UNHCR spans nearly 30 years, with extensive leadership experience in a range of roles at UNHCR’s Headquarters and in the field.

Holding a graduate degree in Political Science from Northwestern University in the United States, she brings with her vast operational experience in emergencies and complex situations.

“I’m delighted to take up my new role as UNHCR Representative in Pakistan,” Ms. Yoshida said. She added that she looks forward to working closely with the Government of Pakistan and other stakeholders to support refugees and others of concern to UNHCR, including as part of the emergency response to COVID-19.

Pakistan continues to host over 1.4 million Afghan refugees. Since 2002, UNHCR has facilitated the return of approximately 4.4 million registered Afghans from Pakistan.

