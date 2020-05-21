Motivation behind 18th Amendment exposed

IT was no foretelling that 18th [Constitutional] Amendment would result into tug and pull between the Centre and provinces if both differ on motivation which gave birth to this amendment. It was self-perpetuation and self-preservation (of ruling elite) in connivance with each other even at the expense of state. The bickering, strife and conflict are continuing phenomena between the Centre and Sindh province from the day, Imran Khan assumed power at Centre and PPP in Sindh. Both are diametrically opposed to each other chemically. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

IT was no foretelling that 18th [Constitutional] Amendment would result into tug and pull between the Centre and provinces if both differ on motivation which gave birth to this amendment. It was self-perpetuation and self-preservation (of ruling elite) in connivance with each other even at the expense of state. The bickering, strife and conflict are continuing phenomena between the Centre and Sindh province from the day, Imran Khan assumed power at Centre and PPP in Sindh. Both are diametrically opposed to each other chemically.

Earlier it saw a smooth sailing for eight when PPP, PML (N) and other parties of ruling elite ruled the roast. PPP is part of ruling elite which has plundered the nation breathlessly and is in no mood to mend its ways. Contrarily, Imran Khan wants to dislodge them to rid the country of menace of corruption. Both stands at sharp divergence whereas, 18th Amendment was pieced together to serve convergence of mutual self-interests. This was the real essence which brought it into being. This is no outstretching of imagination to limit rather a hard fact when it is assessed in context in which this amendment was passed.

From 1988 to 1999, PPP and PML (N) ruled the country one after the other but saw exit prematurely at the hands of each other. Arguably, on a wink or nod from powers that be, mutual squabbling/conflict was the order of day to grab opportunity at cut throat to quench their insatiable lust for power and material possessions. The massive corruption and bad governance were their ache heels which provided readymade justification for their ouster. Finally, in regime of military ruler, Pervaiz Musharraf, top leadership of both had to flee the country to save their skins, soiled with greasy spots and other heinous ills. In adversity, they understood that their individual power pursuits have eventually recoiled on them. They needed to join hands with each other to rule the country uninterrupted, unhindered and unquestioned.

This mutually conceived unholy alliance was formalized by much touted Charter of Democracy, signed between Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif abroad under aegis of US which had an exclusive axe of its own to grind. This was the stepping stone to cobble together 18th Amendment.

First turn was of Benazir to rule the country for full term. Then it was turn of Nawaz Sharif. The USA was the guarantor. The Providence did not allow Benazir to avail the opportunity.

Instead it was Asif Zardari who even was more suited to all, engaged in macabre scheme. As a result of chessboard laid in 2008 general election, PPP was largest party electorally followed by PML (N). It was interesting and amazing to witness foes of yester days, taking oath jointly to run the government at the Centre. PPP also made government in Sindh.

The Punjab went to PML (N). At that time, it was viewed that Sindh belongs to PPP electorally and PML (N) would command Punjab for foreseeable future. With Bhutto’s charisma fading fast in Punjab particularly, after demise of Benazir Bhutto and a numbskull Zardari in saddle, possibly PML (N) was also emerging, the only party to make government at the Centre for times to come.

This made PPP more avid for a constitutional amendment as of Eighteenth Amendment. Nawaz Sharif was also no less eager for constitutional clause of allowing one to become PM third time. Virtually it was to be an amendment specific to Nawaz Sharif who was constitutionally barred to become PM third time. This obliged him to play constitutional game largely by rules, set by PPP. It wanted a total provincial autonomy to rule Sindh according to its own will with ultimate purpose of securing own interests under the cover of law and constitution.

So far, it has only pillaged Sindh. Another sordid example of serving own interests blithe fully was ANP which had government in [former] NWFP. Since long, it wanted to rename NWFP and got name of KP in lieu of its support. In brief, it was bunch of ill motivated ruling elite which formulated a plethora of Amendments in Constitution without giving it an adequate public airing and got it approved by a rubber stamp Parliament with no debate within. This amendment altered 1973 Constitution by 30%. 102 articles out of 280 articles of the constitution were amended, added, substituted or deleted in one stroke. It was a wholesale transformation which left the constitution no more as of 1973 Constitution.

This has virtually changed character of state from Federation to Confederation. It is no less a pity that an amendment of so gigantic implications is devoid of moral sanctity for a number of reasons. It was ill intended to. It has been thrust upon by a corrupt ruling elite unanimously which utterly lacks in moral scruples and has made name only in loot and plunder. It has been passed by a Parliament which obeys its political masters tamely without compunction. People were never interested in amendment thus, is also devoid of public aspirations and approval.

Its functional dimensions have atrophied the country administratively and financially. This requires another discourse, however, a few words may bring gravity of situation to fore sufficiently. This amendment has largely failed the country in face of pressing challenge of Coronavirus while making Pakistan only country in world where Supreme Court has to step in. This leaves much to ponder collectively.

— The writer, a retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

