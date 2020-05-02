More than 100,000 overseas willing to come to Pakistan, claims Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, Dr. Moeed Yusuf has said the government s target is to bring back all the stranded Pakistanis from abroad at the earliest in a safe manner.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza, he said fifteen thousand stranded Pakistanis have so far been brought back from thirty-eight countries.

He said it has been decided to operate thirty flights in the next ten days and the focus of these flights will be United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar as ninety percent of one hundred thousand stranded Pakistanis are in these gulf countries.

He said flights will be operated in other regions also including Africa to facilitate the return of stranded Pakistanis.

The Special Assistant said the flights are being operated keeping in view our capacity of testing and quarantine.

Moeed Yusuf said the process of bringing back Pakistanis will be further accelerated in the days ahead with improvement in testing and quarantine capacity.

The Special Assistant on National Health Services once again appealed the people to follow precautionary measures and the SOPs to avoid the spread of the Covid-19.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the testing capacity is being enhanced. So far, one hundred and ninety four thousand tests have been carried out. Of these nine thousand and one hundred and sixty four were carried out during the last twenty-four hours which are the highest in a single day. He expressed the commitment to further enhance the testing capacity in the days ahead.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the coronavirus cases have witnessed an increase in the country but these are still less than the projections.