Meri zaat zara be nishaan” is a very well written book of Umera Ahmed whose composition is eye catching. After reading her books like Hashil, Pir e kamil and kankar, this book is listed in my favourite books.

This book is undoubtedly a lesson of courage and troubles which a woman bears and overcomes from them when she dies.

It also says that cruelty always pays in life. Most importantly, it also discusses about love which is the backbone of everyone’s relation.

This story of book is about two cousins whose relation becomes a barrier for all in a family.

Saba and Arafeen were cousins whereas Arafeen’s heart gets caged in the love of Saba and wants to marry her. His mother disagrees for it as Saba was determined to sustain her education with undying will. Arafeen’s mother hated education who thought that studying makes the girls notorious.

Arafeen listened her not and married Saba which was against of his mother’s decision. As a result, she decided to take out Saba from her home and demolish her future.

One day in the absence of all she sent Saba in a room and locked her with Adil, her cousin. Later she shouted and called all to show how worst Saba was by proving her characterless.

No one bore these as well Arafeen who did the battle of love with her. So he left his wife because of this terrible misunderstanding.

The earthquake of dreams got placed in Saba’s life when she was married with a very old man just as a punishment.

Arafeen too married someone else and moved on. He became a father of a son namely Haider.

Saba too got a baby child ‘Sara’ but because of no trust, her second husband left her right after Sara’s birth.

Everything was rigorous and immoral for the innocent woman as she was alone to take care of her daughter and fight with the world.

One day Arafeen’s mother got ill where doctor refused to treat her because of the cancer disease. She realised that all these happened to her because of the cruelty she did with a helpless woman.

She told all about what was reality and how she destroyed Saba due to her hatred for her.

Everyone got shocked and embarrassed to know what the reality was. They wanted to apologize to Saba but it was so late as death was already inviting her.

Thus, the book was so great and affectionate. It is considered one the best books of Umera Ahmed with the combination of 176 pages.

It teaches many things which are recently occurring in our society and creating problems in families.

To have the recommendations, everyone must read this book as it says whatever we do in life the same happens with us as the third law of Newton ”Everyone action has an equal reaction.”

