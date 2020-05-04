Martyrs are our pride: Razzak Cheema

QUETTA: Additional Inspector General of Police Balochistan Akram Naeem Bharoka and Additional IG and RPO Abdul Razzaq Cheema have said that the martyrs of Balochistan Police cannot be forgotten under any circumstances. The martyrs are our pride. They have sacrificed their lives for the people. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

They said while addressing a function organized by Shahid Khan Afridi Foundation on the occasion of distribution of rations and gifts among the families of police martyrs.

SSP Operation Quetta Tariq Elahi Mastoi, SSP Admin Zahid Afzal, SSP Security Muhammad Naeem Achakzai and others were also present.

They said that just as Shahid Khan Afridi has made a name for himself and Pakistan in the world of cricket, he is now working for the welfare of the people. “He did not forget the poor people of Balochistan like the rest of the country in the post-Corona virus situation and also remembered the martyrs of Balochistan Police and their families for which we pay tribute to him,” they added.

“The martyrs of the police are our benefactors. We cannot forget them,” Additional IG and RPO Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that the way Shahid Khan Afridi has made a name for himself in cricket, he is known all over the world today as a cricketer.

“After this fame, he helped the poor people in the spirit of serving the people. In this difficult situation, they have distributed rations and gifts to the families of the martyrs of Khuzdar, Mastung, Pishin, Ziarat, Quetta and now, for which we are grateful,” they added.

Like this: Like Loading...