Ma hai Sar O Roch hai Cheer, a great book to be read

The book ‘Ma hai Sar O Roch hai Cheer’ is the fiction story revealing the real recognization of love written by Ghani Parvaz says some unsaid secrecy of love that sparkle the meaning of it and tells how love really begins. It simplifies that most of the time people do not fell in love intentionally, it just the feeling which incurs. Besides, the book expresses how one posse the ultimate potential to pass every hurdle with ease when one holds the true affection and feelings. It is the third novel of the writer, Ghani Parvaz published in 2017. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The book ‘Ma hai Sar O Roch hai Cheer’ is the fiction story revealing the real recognization of love written by Ghani Parvaz says some unsaid secrecy of love that sparkle the meaning of it and tells how love really begins. It simplifies that most of the time people do not fell in love intentionally, it just the feeling which incurs. Besides, the book expresses how one posse the ultimate potential to pass every hurdle with ease when one holds the true affection and feelings. It is the third novel of the writer, Ghani Parvaz published in 2017.

Ghani Parvaz is the well-known writer in Baloch community and people have zeal to study his works specially novels, he wrote five novels in Balochi language by now, “Meher hai Hosham” in 2000, “Shaph Jhatai Rahi in 2007, Meher O Hamrahi in 2011,”Has Halwat Kana nee in 2016 “and”Ma hai Sar O Roch hai Cheer in 2017.” Apart from the novels, he writes poetries and different write ups in Urdu language too.

The story passed through several circumstances but the situation seems worrisome when the boy with some members of his family were about to come to Turbat (a city in Balochistan) to perform the marriage but the situations got really danger due to some uncertainty. This increased the threat, tension and anxiety in boy and his family members that a place that usually deals with uncertain condition, how can grant the ensured that nothing harmful happens to their beloved during marriage.

They were in complete turmoil but however, Ghani parvaz settled the issue and made them ready to leave for Turbat with no hesitation and calm minds. Finally, the boy with his family reached to Turbat and was welcomed by Ghani Parvaz and happily the marriage was done.

And the story as well got a happy ending. I found the book really entertaining and meaningful peculiarly when it comes to the description of love and appreciates the praiseworthy and true efforts of the writer shaping the book since he expressed the true picture of love that is superior than race, language and beauty and learnt that love is unconditional, it doesn’t require the command and doesn’t accept any command. It is a leading force.

Like this: Like Loading...