 Lynching of Youth

A very unfortunate incident that led to death of a youth and left two others critically injured the other day in Quetta's Hazara dominated locality by an angry mob was cold blood murder and barbarism.

A very unfortunate incident that led to death of a youth and left two others critically injured the other day in Quetta’s Hazara dominated locality by an angry mob was cold blood murder and barbarism.

A mere imagination of such a violent death shuddersthe human soul and reveals the embedded barbarism within ourselves. Perhaps, our society as a whole has turned into a sadist mode where killing a human has become the new normal with total disregard for Quranic teachings on sanctity of human blood. Hence, all that is needed is an incentive for killing and we as a nation can never control our inner brutal self to unleash its wrath on our fellow men.

It is not the first of its kind where young men, women, people from minority and even entire populations have been lynched in Pakistan over the past several decades. The worrying part of the story is Police was also present in the area who could not protect the lives of youth who were killed by the mob.

Moreover, the area which happens to be a security sensitive zone and has Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) fixed on all the corners and also a heavy presence of Frontier Corpse and other law enforcing agencies. How come that a mob of mere few hundred people broke all the security barriers and turned so much powerful to kill a young men and injuring two of his fellows mere on an allegation which was yet to be proved in court of law?

Who has given such a liberty to individuals to become the accuser, the judge and the executor of a presumed crime? Will it not lead to law of jungle and anarchy in the society?

This very incident has a potential of disturbing the sensitive security balance in Quetta city where ethnic hatred can spiral up into uncontrollable problems anytime lest state should take action. The police should have played a role which it has failed to due to lack of training in dealing with mob psychology,behaviour, controlling and disbursing techniques.

It is not something new and mob frenzy can erupt anywhere in the world where many a times individuals lose their sanity and are driven by the mob behaviour. But Police is the frontline player which has training to control or disburse mobs through applying various modern techniques. Police in Balochistan has failed the masses on many fronts due to which even many crimes go unreported and oppressive forces become bold enough to commit crimes with impunity.

Corruption, irresponsiveness, violation of merit, and lack of reforms has resulted in a fiasco for the police. Frontier Corpse remains deployed with police mandate but they lack the police training and mob controlling techniques. It would be far better if the government will invest in police to make it a modernized force that is responsive, efficient and incorruptible. Such incidents would keep on repeating themselves if police department is not focused and major reforms are not brought into it and responsibility of all such murders lies with state.

