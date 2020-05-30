Locusts wreak havoc in South Punjab

MULTAN :– Locust attacks have destroyed hundreds of acres of crops in Southern Punjab including Bahwalpur, Layyah and Rahim Yar Khan.

According to details, crops of cottons, vegetables, sugarcane and peanuts were destroyed in Bahwalpur division. Now locusts are wreaking damages with full force in district Rahim Yar Khan.

On the other hand in Layyah, locusts destroyed crops on over 8500 acres of land. However, 12 teams formed by the government for surveillance, are surveying the land.

Administration of Layyah claimed that 330,000 areas of land has been declared cleared from larvae and eggs of the locusts and 15,000 acres have been sprayed.

Situation in Rahim Yar Khan is also worrisome as hundreds of villages have been affected by the attacks. When concerned officials failed to reach certain villages, farmers beat drums and played music to get rid the locusts.