Lockdown extended in Balochistan till 2nd June     

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown imposed across the province until 2nd June. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The order was issued by the provincial home department on Tuesday. The decision was taking in view of the increasing number of the locally transmission coronavirus cases in the province.

The department said that the disease may cause “devastating consequences, illness and deaths”.

According to a notification issued by the government, all public gatherings, inter-city and inter-province travel and religious gatherings will remain banned. Strict action will be taken against violators, it added.

The notification further said that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 of “The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898”, as an immediate preventive and speedy remedy to ensure public safety, conserve lives and maintain peace and tranquillity in Balochistan.

“It is mandatory to take all pragmatic and possible measures to contain and counter the further spread of coronavirus on war footings,” the notification said.

Balochistan has reported 465 COVID-19 cases so far. Thirty eight people in the province died from the coronavirus.

According to the notification Religious & social congregation ceremonies functions, gathering of all kind would not be held (except taravi& Eid ul Fitr, that too in accordance with a twenty points SOPs devised by the Government.)

Like this: Like Loading...