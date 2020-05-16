Lockdown: Akhter Mengal convert his resident into school

QUETTA: Chief of Balochistan National Party and Member of National Assembly Sardar Akhtar Mengal turned his residence into a school for the children amid lockdown and closure of schools. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He held a class for primary school children and inspected himself. It is expected that the classes in his residence to continue.

Sardar Mengal took the initiative to provide education to the children of Shah Noori Primary School, as number of children attended the class in residence of former Chief Minister Balochistan.

He supervised the education of the children along with the teacher and students at his residence.

The pictures of the school in Mengal’s residence gone viral, as social media users acknowledged the effort of Sardar Akhtar Mengal to provide the education to children.

