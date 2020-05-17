Liaquat Shahwani warns of rise in COVID-19 cases if SOPs neglected

QUETTA: Spokesman of the Balochistan Government Liaquat Shahwani has said that it is the prerogative of the provincial government to nominate Javed Jabbar for the National Finance Commission. The government will take the opposition into confidence regarding the measures taken against coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

More than 300,000 families in the province have been affected by the lockdown. The reduction in tax collection will affect the budget for the next financial year. Budget preparation is underway which will be presented in June within a week,” Liaquat Shahwani said while addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat on Sunday.

He said that trade organisations had assured strict implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus. “Despite assurances, traders are not implementing SOPs due to which there is a risk of further spread of corona virus,” Shahwani said.

He said that while taking precautionary measures, public must ensure implementations.

“Transport owners have also assured that the SOPs would be implemented but the Chief Minister would decide on the resuming of public transport.

He said that 668 new cases were reported in the province in just one week and 59% of the total cases were reported in the last two weeks. “We have come to the conclusion that economic problems cannot be ignored during the situation in Corona. As more than 1.3 million families in the province have been affected by the lockdown,” he said.

He said that if the SOPs are not implemented, govt will be forced to tighten the lockdown again.

“528 people were arrested for violating SOPs. At present, the recovery rate from Corona is 18%. Mortality rate has risen to 2% now. Details of undeclared deaths are also being collected,” Shahwani said.

He said that rations have been distributed to 235,000 families in province. Three PCR machines have been provided by NDMA, which will increase the capacity to conduct more tests.

He said that more than 2,000 patients are isolated in their homes. Eid will be celebrated in the province with utmost simplicity. “Spend money on distribution of rations to the people instead of Eid shopping. Decrease in tax collection will affect next year’s budget,” he said.

He said that the nomination for NFC is the prerogative of the province. Expert considers appropriate to represent it right, Javed Jabbar will represent province, along with finance minister of Balochistan.

