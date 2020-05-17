Liaquat Shahwani regrets people’s disregard for SOPs

Balochistan spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has expressed disappointment over residents’ failure to take precautionary measures, saying that if public continued to violate standard operating procedures, the number of cases in the province will increase.

“We are reminding traders of their responsibilities, we said wear masks, not helmets,” he said.

“I ask those who live in colder areas, during winters, in Quetta for example, they wear three mufflers, the most you get from cold is a flu. We do so much to protect ourselves from the cold, why can’t we wear a small mask. This means we do not have a sense of responsibility,” he lamented.

‘Can convert smart lockdown into strict lockdown if SOPs not followed’, warns Shahwani