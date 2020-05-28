Lessons from Covid-19

Civilised nations, honest with their people and land, always find an opportunity to learn from their experiences, either good or bad. Had this learning instinct not been there in the humans, the world would not have traveled thus far on the technological, research, medical and all other fronts which have contributed in making this world a better place for humanity to live. However, there are also crowds (read nations) who have not developed. They live in chronic trench of problems. Unemployment, poor health, weak judicial systems, inequitable distribution of wealth, atrocious behaviours, vulnerability and the list runs to inexhaustible count of problems which have a permanent abode in these societies. The Covid-19 crisis persists and no one knows for how long it shall remain trampling many more thousands under its unmerciful feet. But what lessons have our governments or for that matter the rulers have learnt is a point to ponder upon. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The month of Holy Ramzan and Eid days have passed with more than 2 months of lockdown, closure of businesses andpublic transport countrywide. The lockdowns have gone from strict to smart but the cases of corona have not abated. The Government of Balochistan has said that most of the cases emerging in Balochistan are from Quetta. It is because Quetta has developed into a huge slum with congested streets, roads and bazaars with uncontrolled growing population living in unhygienic and pathetic conditions with a very poor health system. This is what literally an insecure social population is.Now maintaining a social distance in such slum areas is never possible for the government with a population utterly poor thatcannot stay at homes for a longer period of time. The experience of past two months is enough to corroborate the fact and to shake the frozen souls of rulers from their deep slumber of pleasure seeking that the province and its capital need some urgent planning and revamping of the of its social, political, health and physical infrastructure.

What is next for the government? What are strategies at hand? How will government deal with the Corona, the unemployment, the poverty, the unmanageable city? The Government must have plans for it with all honesty of purpose if it has some will and desire to provide relief to the masses and serve them in the truest sense of the word. If the government is in a mood of ruling and not governing through good governance practices, the things will never change. However, if the government and ruling elite of this country who actually pull the strings of the government from behind the scenes have learnt some lessons from Corona episode, it must be reflected in their actions not words.

How will Government improve the health infrastructure of this province, how will government improve the physical infrastructure, how will government turn this huge population into a huge pool of human resource, how will government slow the pace of uncontrolled population and how will government transform the overall look of the society is for time to tell.

