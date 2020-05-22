 Khalil George distribute ration among poor

Addressing to the ceremony of Ration Distribution the Minority Leader said that as a nation we are Pakistani and are Promoting inter religious harmony in the society their is very less nations in the world who shares the grief while gathering in the hard situation.
Khalil George said that Corona virus effect the world at massive level social distancing and other precautions can protect us from Penedamic to save the lives of people is our first priority it will be possible when we implement the SOPS it is our appeal to Muslim Community to celebrate but follow SOPS as well.