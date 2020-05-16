K-P reports 14 more deaths, 169 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Health Department, in its daily situational report, has confirmed 14 more casualties due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours to bring the provincial death toll to 305. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Health Department, in its daily situational report, has confirmed 14 more casualties due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours to bring the provincial death toll to 305.

Out of 14 deaths, seven were reported from Peshawar, three from Swat, and one each in Lower Dir, Mardan, Kohat and Bajaur.

169 new cases – seven from International flights quarantine center – were also reported, taking the total to 5,847 in the province.

86 more patients have recuperated from the mysterious disease to bring the total number of recoveries to 1,699. Number of active cases stands at 3,843 in the province.

