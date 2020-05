The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Health Department, in its daily situational report, has confirmed 11 new deaths – eight in Peshawar and one each in Mardan, Swat and Battagram – taking the total to 245. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

160 new cases – four from quarantine centers – were also confirmed, taking the total cases to 4,669 in the province.

40 more patients have recuperated from the mysterious disease to bring the total number of recoveries to 1,126 across the province. Active cases stand at 3,298.

