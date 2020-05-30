Iranian border opened after eid   

QUETTA: After a week long vacation on the event of holy Eid-ul-Fitar, the Iranian border authorities have reopened FIA transit gate and Combined Bazar-Barapcha points for trading activities on Saturday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

As per details, these trade gateways adjacent with neighboring country Iran were closed since last week due to event of holy Eid-ul-Fitar, while the gates have been now reopened on Saturday for regular trading activities, during which fifteen trucks loaded with different goods items arrived in Taftan.

The sources privy to development said, after Eid vacations the Iranian authorities have reopened their two gates for trading activities, while Zero-Point-also known as Rahdari-gate is still closed, on arrival the trucks were fumigated with anti-germs spry and and drivers were also been screened after which they were allowed to proceed.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the trade activities have only been restored from Iranian side, while transit of Pakistani commercial commodities is still restricted, which also causing anxiety among the local traders.

Like this: Like Loading...