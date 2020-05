Iran reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in more than a month as it warned of clusters hitting new regions, according to AFP. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,102 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 116,635.

That figure is the highest Iran has announced for a single day since April 6.

