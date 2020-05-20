Indian Army shelling at LoC leaves three civilians critically injured

RAWALPINDI :- The Indian Army opened unprovoked fire on civilian population at Nakyal sector along the Line of Control (LoC), critically injuring three civilians.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), as a result of the Indian Army’s shelling in the Nakyal sector, three civilians got injured and were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first such instance as the Indian Army had recently violated international law by firing indiscriminately on innocent civilians on the Line of Control as well.

The Indian Army targeted civilian population in the Khuiratta sector. Innocent civilians were severely injured in the automatic weapon fire of the Indian Army in the village of Jajut.

After the incident, Pakistan had summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the Foreign Office to register protest against the severe violation of the ceasefire agreement. This year, India has violated the ceasefire agreement over 1000 times so far.