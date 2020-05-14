Implementing SOPs

The District Administration in Quetta sealed 54 shops for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). In the meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Government of Balochistan has warned that traders have to adhere to the decided SOPs of maintaining social distances and allowing prescribed number of customers in their shops. If they fail to implement these SOPs, the government will have to issue another notification which may re-impose lock down. This warning is issued with a view to make the traders as well as the masses realise that lock down has been relaxed with a view to compensate traders’ loses whose businesses had remained closed for more than fifty days. It must be realized by the traders and the trade unions that no breakthrough has been achieved with regard to the cure of corona virus, not in Pakistan, not elsewhere in the world. The cases are rising, so are the deaths. Notwithstanding this all, having been given a favour is definitely a bold step which must be upheld and protected as per the agreed termed between both the parties—the government and trade unions, otherwise, winds will blow against the interests of all. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The District Administration in Quetta sealed 54 shops for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). In the meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Government of Balochistan has warned that traders have to adhere to the decided SOPs of maintaining social distances and allowing prescribed number of customers in their shops. If they fail to implement these SOPs, the government will have to issue another notification which may re-impose lock down. This warning is issued with a view to make the traders as well as the masses realise that lock down has been relaxed with a view to compensate traders’ loses whose businesses had remained closed for more than fifty days. It must be realized by the traders and the trade unions that no breakthrough has been achieved with regard to the cure of corona virus, not in Pakistan, not elsewhere in the world. The cases are rising, so are the deaths. Notwithstanding this all, having been given a favour is definitely a bold step which must be upheld and protected as per the agreed termed between both the parties—the government and trade unions, otherwise, winds will blow against the interests of all.

Similarly, the masses, educated people and the religious scholars should also play their part in having this realisation instilled in the minds of the people that lockdown has only been relaxed keeping in view their troubles with some clear terms and conditions. This is perhaps a contract between the masses and government and everyone should honour it for everyone’s sake. If they adhere to conspiracy theories circulating in the social media, or fall victim to their own embedded credulity, it would be difficult for the government to allow this relaxation any further. If the lockdown is reimposed, it will starve hundreds of thousands of families again. Therefore, the masses should act like responsible citizens and maintain social distances along with adaptation of other essential precautionary measures such as use of sanitizers, and wearing masks in the public places so that they could defeat this tiny enemy that has brought the world to its knees.

Moreover, along with relaxation of the lockdown, the government should also devise a strategy to have the SOPs implemented through the governmental machinery at hand. Sealing the shops is not the only solution, those irresponsible citizens who throng to the markets and shops like flocks should also face some consequences of their irresponsible actions through monetary fines. Only by such measures can Government play its cards in a win-win posture.

Finally, the importance of means of communication; moderns, such as platforms of social media including Facebook pages, WhatsApp groups, YouTube channels in local languages; traditional, such as newspapers in national and regional languages, radio, television channels and programmes in local languages, must work as mouthpiece of government in war against Covid-19. The government must also not neglect the power of loudspeaker and put large network of mosque loudspeakers in use by having them announce warnings and precautionary measures issued four to five times a day.

Defeating any enemy and winning any war is not a straight one-way journey. It requires broad planning and adaptation of multi-pronged strategies.

Like this: Like Loading...