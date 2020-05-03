Immunization at risk

The health officials in Balochistan have confirmed a polio case in Usta Mohammad Tehsil of Jaffarabad district in a four-year-old girl. This new additionrises the total number of cases in Balochistan to seven and 42 in the across the country. The health officials also confirmed that the parents of the child were a refusal case who had refused to vaccinate their child against polio, for whatever conviction they had. While the province is witnessing a continues rise in the cases of polio, the immunization campaigns and the essential immunization of the children against six vaccine preventable diseases has fallen into peril owing to the corona emergency across the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This increases vulnerability of already vulnerable children in Balochistan. The children fall among the most vulnerable section of society owing to multiple reasons: Balochistan is poor hence the children vulnerable. Child spacing is rare hence the children vulnerable. Mothers are weak hence the children vulnerable. Health facilities are scant hence the children vulnerable. Parents are uneducated, conservative and skeptic hence the children vulnerable. It, therefore, should be a top-priority with the Government of Balochistan and health department to come up with a strategy to ensure that the children in Balochistan are vaccinated regularly against the vaccine preventable diseases in the times of lockdown so that the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) doesn’t show a sudden hike. If the children and their parents are unable travel to the vaccination points, the government must make arrangements to have the children vaccinated at their doorsteps. It has been a common observation that the parents, not only in Balochistan but also in rest of Pakistan, feel it safe to vaccinate their children against five vaccine preventable diseases but a large majority are skeptic about the crippling polio. This immunization campaign has been politicized to such an extent that even many people working in health department are silent refusals of the immunization. Their line of arguments ranges from governments’ extraordinary focus on the campaign, seeing some international conspiracy in the vaccines, attempts to make children infertile in guise of campaign and thousand other conspiracy theories.

Many parents, even educated, seem to be irked due to repeated rounds of campaigns, introduction of new methods, such as IV vaccination, fears that children suffer fits as a result of IV and much more. These all concerns of the parents can well be addressed through engaging communities, media and opinion influencers before a launch of campaign. Needless to say that all these conspiracy theories and ungrounded and originate from a society that has flaws in its psychological constructs. The nation has been kept half-educated, government educational institutions have been a mockery of education and conspiracy theories have been all time favourite strategic opinion manipulating tools with the ruling elite. It seems perhaps the state is at war with its own policies. If the state had honestly invested its capital in education, research and scientific knowledge, today it would have to grapple with the non-sense conspiracies theories, making a mockery of the country in the comity of nations. Subsequent governments and have invested in conspiracy theories and that is what are working at best in today’s Pakistan eating at its own very roots. They have failed to defeat ignorance in this country and this is the ignorance is defeating entire the society as a whole. The Governments henceforth should engage in introspection of a serious kind to save future of this nation—children.

