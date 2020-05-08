IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah tests negative for coronavirus

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has tested negative for COVID-19, court officials said on Friday.

A day earlier Athar Minallah’s secretary, Asad Khokar, was tested positive after which samples of the chief justice and other court officials were taken.

According to the details, the chief justice’s secretary had not been coming to the office due to fever, following which he was tested on May 4 and 6 for the virus.

The IHC judge’s secretary had been asked to go into isolation while his office was sealed.

Court officials subsequently decided to test Justice Minallah and other judges for the coronavirus as well.

A team of doctors reached the IHC’s dispensary with 25 testing kits. The employees of the high court are being tested in batches.

It is pertinent to mention that the high court was recently shut down after news of an employee testing positive emerged.

The court had also issued a circular in which it stated that the court premises, rooms and chambers had been disinfected.

In mid of April, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, along with his family members, were also tested for the virus. The tests came back negative.

The tests were done after an employee of the Supreme Court developed symptoms of the coronavirus and was placed under quarantine.