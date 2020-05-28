IG FC South vows to crush peace enemies of Balochistan

QUETTA: Inspector General of Frontier Corps South Major General Sarfaraz Ali has said, no one would be allowed to spoil peace in Balochistan through Pak-Iran border adding FC Balochistan has recommended to open Pak-Iran border following woes of local population. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

He shared these views on Thursday while meeting with people of Buledi, Tump, Zamran here in Turbat Frontier Corps Turbat Headquarter.

“In a wake of Coronavirus, Federal Government has shut all its borders but majority people in bordering towns linked with border trade hence we are in-contact with Provincial Governments’ to allow trade through Pak-Iran border.” Major General Sarfaraz Ali said added the border would be opened from Kech point as we get approval.

“Frontier Corps Balochistan along with Deputy Commission Kech Civil Administration would set SOPs for people in order to ensure safety of local population.”

However the IG FC South has called for local masses support in order to crush illicit activities through Pak-Iran border vowed to curb drug smuggling along with food supply,

“We have decided to start registration of vehicles entering from Iran border and vehicles without registration wouldn’t be allowed to cross the border.” Major General Sarfaraz Ali said added border movement in night fully banned.

He further urged local population of Pak-Iran bordering town to keep close on suspected people hence local elders have to come forward as guarantor of people crossing borders, “Special routes would be set for border trade and vehicles violating the routes would be considered as enemy vehicles and forces would chase and hit them.”

He warned people taking extortion on the name of Lashkar Bardar added strict action would be taken against groups using forces’ name for their illicit activities.

Like this: Like Loading...