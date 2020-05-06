IG FC South lauds Civil Society’s role during COVID19 pandemic

QUETTA: The Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG FC) South Major General Sarfaraz Ali on Wednesday met with members of Civil Society praising their contribution with provincial government in provision of relief and food items among daily wagers and poor families affected by COVID19 lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Although routine life was being affected due to COVID19 outbreak but philanthropists and social welfare organizations have been standing with government official in efforts to address public woes.” Major General Sarfaraz Ali said.

He further said, with support of Government of Balochistan, Frontier Corps has been taking measures to re-open Pak-Iran border in awake of public demand because people living in bordering towns badly suffering due to border closure, “Frontier Corps has gained access among local population of Balochistan hence we have been regularly reaching-out people of Balochistan in order to address their issues and contribute our share for development of Balochistan.” Major General Sarfaraz Ali said.

IG FC south stressed upon practices of online education in Balochistan following lockdown offered Frontier Corps’s full cooperation and support to provincial government in fostering online education unless government and private schools are closed due to COVID19 spread.

“We have been in contact with PTCL and other cellular companies in order to expand internet service across Balochistan particularly in remote areas while our force has been supporting government in construction of highways which would developed communication.” IG FC South added.

He further vowed to eliminate drugs smuggling form provincial borders added the menace of drug addiction has been destroying our youth but FC Balochistan keenly monitoring borders in order to foiled drugs smuggling.

