HRCP concerned at rise in child abuse in Balochistan

QUETTA: The annual report unveiled on Thursday by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressing deep concerns over burgeoning incidents of sexual abuse with children in provincial coal mines and uninterrupted incidents of honor killings.

QUETTA: The annual report unveiled on Thursday by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressing deep concerns over burgeoning incidents of sexual abuse with children in provincial coal mines and uninterrupted incidents of honor killings.

However the report termed the global COVID19 pandemic as hazardous for international economies particularly for Pakistan’s spiraling development growth.

The HRCP asked Federal and Balochistan Governments to enhance educational, health and municipal services expenditures demanding freedom of expressing rights.

“Unfortunately incident like honor-killing against women continued in Pakistan and Balochistan uninterruptedly while sexual abuse cases being reported against children in Balochistan’s coal fields which needs to be prevented at immediate level.” The report suggested.

The Human Rights Commissioner of Pakistan called Human Rights situation in Pakistan during 2019 as vulnerable added Pakistani Government remained foil in securing the rights of suppressed people in the society.

