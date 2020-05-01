As it is rightly said that there is no honour in the ‘honour’ killing but the bane engulfs this poor land of crisis like an infestation, worsening with each passing day. Disgusting as it is, the killing of innocent lives in the name of ‘honour’ goes unabated in Balochistan even in the month of Holy Ramzan and aimed the uneasy times across the globe. Reports say that a young man shot dead his female cousin in the name of ‘honour’ at Naseerabad district. Naseerabad division is the most notorious region for the acts of honour killing and every year countless cases of honour killing are reported from various districts of the division. However, it should not imply that these gory incidents do not take place elsewhere in Balochistan. They do take place and are taking place every now and then but a large portion of cases go unreported owing to the weak outreach of law enforcement apparatus and their priorities in the far flung villages and backward areas of the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rise in the cases had even diverted the attention of incumbent Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani last year when 50 persons were reported killed in 2018 and 10 people in the first quarter of 2019. He had asked the Women Development Department to analyse the existing laws on the prevention of honour killing and recommend amendments, if any, in the laws to stem the unstoppable tide of honour killings in the province. However, there seems to be no response from the said Department and neither is there any information on the website of Government of Balochistan in this regard save the Balochistan Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2017 and the Balochistan Protection against Harassment of Women at Work Place Act 2016. Both laws passed by the Balochistan Assembly do not directly deal with the prevention of killings in the name of honour specifically and suggest no proper way forward to bring these cases down. The Chief Minister had also desired that Balochistan Police's Crimes Branch should be invested with the responsibilities on an investigation into the incidents of honour killing and violence that mostly are directed against women.

But in most cases the person involved in the act of killing is often caught red-handed and he blatantly confesses his crime for upholding the family honour. How the Women Development Department Balochistan, which was bifurcated from Social Welfare Department in 2009 to form a fully-fledged Department to specifically focus on women issues, will respond to such a rotten mindset and how it shall work to bring a paradigm shift towards the way women is objectified and suppressed. The Government of Punjab had already passed it’s the Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act, 2016 which had a severe backlash from conservative and religious sections of the society not only from Punjab but also from across the country who claimed that it were the immediate relations of women who could protect her best rather than a Station House Officer (SHO). Nevertheless, they fail to recognise the fact or may owing to embedded bias do not want to comprehend that in such cases it is the immediate relations who kill women for what they deem to be family honour. The Government of Balochistan should launch a robust campaign through engaging the Women Development Department and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) focused on women’s rights to bring a paradigm shift towards the way woman is treated and finally should go for a Balochistan Protection of Women against Violence Act of its own to save lives of thousands of young girls and women in Balochistan.

