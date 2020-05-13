HEC to carry out joint study on impact of coronavirus on Pakistani industries: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that the Pakistan Science Foundation and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will carry out a joint study to see the effects of coronavirus on the Pakistani industries. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that the Pakistan Science Foundation and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will carry out a joint study to see the effects of coronavirus on the Pakistani industries.

“Pakistan Science foundation and HEC are launching a joint study to ascertain how coronavirus will effect Pakistani industry, which new industries will emerge and which will collapse,” tweeted the minister.

Chaudhry said that the HEC, after carrying out the study, will issue guidelines to universities to bring relevant changes in their programmes.

پاکستان سائنس فاونڈیشن اور HEC کی ایک مشترکہ اسٹڈی لانچ کر رہے ہیں کہ کرونا ہماری انڈسٹری کو کیسے متاثر کرے گا کون سی صنعت ختم ہوں گی اور کون سی نئ صنعتیں ان کی جگہ لیں گی، HEC اس اسٹڈی کے نتائج کے مطابق یونیورسٹیز کو اپنے ڈگری پروگرامز میں تبدیلی کیلئے کہے گا۔ #coronavirus — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 13, 2020 The coronavirus has impacted all sectors of the economy and has impacted businesses around the globe. Many universities have resorted to online classes following a suspension of physical classes over fears of the pandemic’s local transmission rising to frightening levels. Many workplaces have also been affected by the infection. Many employers have started rolling out work-from-home policies to ensure their employees do not contract the virus.

