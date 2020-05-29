Gwadar Port opened for Pak-Afghan Transit Trade

QUETTA: The Balochistan Government on Friday has resumed trade activities at Gwadar Port under Pak-Afghan Transit Trade pact hence a ship carrying Afghan Transit Trade goods docked at Gwadar port. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ship carrying 16000 metric ton fertilizer has reached at Gwadar Port on Friday which would be supplied to Afghanistan through Pak-Afghan transit highway.

Balochistan Government has been calling the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative as opportunity of booming economic activities in Pakistan and Balochistan while major trade activities have been embarked through Gwadar’s deep sea port.

The supply of sugar, fertilizer and wheat would be commenced to Afghanistan through Pak-Afghan transit highway.

“Additional 16000 metric ton fertilizer and five lack metric ton wheat would be docked at Gwadar Port next month which would be exported to Afghanistan.” Gwadar Port official added.

