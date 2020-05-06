Growing Skepticism

While Balochistan witnesses its highest single day Corona cases on Tuesday numbering 174 positive with 89 percent cases locally transmitted, skepticism about the cases is increasing with equal proportion in the masses. Local trade unions were talking to media at Quetta Press Club without maintaining social distances, without preventive measures—masks, gloves, and without even belief in the veracity of the Covid-19. They said that their disbelief regarding cases was increasing as they had not witnessed any cases personally being sick or dying. They termed the situation as a ‘drama’ staged by the federal and provincial governments. Their disbelief in the cases and seriousness of Corona cases originates from a weak implementation of the lockdown and the failure of the government to maintain the social distances. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The local traders feel themselves to be the only losers when they see people moving freely on the roads, streets and thoroughfares. People have disregarded even the precautionary measures to a greater extent and the protocols agreed for the month of Holy Ramazan between the Ulema and Government are practiced in breach. Many mosques are implementing the social distancing but are also allowing the elderly men to attend Taraweeh prayers. Maintaining social distances on the grocery shops and on the places of essential commodities is also a question mark. If the people fail to stay home, fail to maintain social distances, fail to avoid recreational activities, fail to avoid marriage ceremonies, the traders feel betrayed and left out. Their skepticism grows manifold.

Yet another reason which may fuel the skepticism of the traders in the veracity of emergency is the asymptomatic cases. There is a large number of asymptomatic cases not only in Balochistan but in entire Pakistan. These cases which show no symptoms are like ticking bombs for the people with weak immune system and they have to be included in the count and kept in the quarantine facilities unless they are virus free. The provincial government and its media management cell has perhaps failed to make a robust media campaign to fight the Corona cases deep in the social and psychological roots of the masses. The government needs to launch a social media cell with young and energetic social media experts who should encode messages through different formats, audio, video, visual and text, on various social media platforms and WhatsApp groups to convince people regarding the seriousness of the issue. The message encoding should be in various local languages with an appropriate frame of reference so that everyone feels being under obligation to maintain the social distances.

A single spokesperson for the government and a few twitter handles will not serve the purpose. To win any battle in ground, today’s world wins it first on the platform of media and, of late, on social media. In absence of any proactive social media cohort, the ignorance, fake news, skepticism, and mudslinging has occupied the unoccupied space. A strategy to counter these malaises is a must to win the war against Covid-19 in Balochistan.

