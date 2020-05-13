Govt wants to deprive provinces of constitutional, financial authorities: Zardari

KARACHI : – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday has said that during his tenure, his government ensured constitutional rights to all the provinces to make the federation strong.

In a telephonic conversation with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Asif Ali Zardari said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to deprive the provinces of their constitutional and financial authorities.

The government is busy in dealing hard with the opposition parties instead of devising strategies to curb coronavirus, he added.

The PPP co-chairman further said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is following footsteps of ex-president and military official Pervez Musharraf.