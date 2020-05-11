Govt taking steps for uplift of tourism sector: CM  

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has presided a meeting regarding Ziarat Valley Development Package calling the project as vital source to boom provincial economy by uplifting tourism in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Balochistan is blessed with beautiful tourism spots which needs to be highlighted globally in order to clinch the attention of international and national tourists.” CM Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said while addressing the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar and Project Director Ziarat Valley Development Project briefed the meeting regarding progress on tourism development in the valley and government’s tourism policy.

Federal Government has announced one billion rupees for Ziarat Development Package while provincial government has been utilizing 250 million rupees in order to uplift tourism in the valley.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal stressed upon to turn Ziarat as Smart City which would attract tourists approving immediate completion of Ziarat Valley Development Package.

Balochistan Government has decided to request Federal Government to increase special grant for Ziarat Package from one billion to two billion rupees.

CM Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed to ensure implementation on Building-Code while constructing new buildings in Ziarat valley also ordered to use Prefab Technology in Ziarat Valley Development Package.

