Govt suspends Islamabad Mayor for 90 days over corruption charges

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the Cabinet has approved the suspension of Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

Aziz was suspended “with immediate effect for a period of ninety (90) days for fair conduct of inquiry under section 96, sub-section (1) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 (X of 2015)”.

In February, a reference had been filed against the Islamabad Mayor in which it was alleged that he was abusing his powers, using staff for personal use, and operating official vehicles that were reportedly beyond his entitlement.

The reference filed by the Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) against Mayor of Islamabad contained several allegations including irregularities in human resource management, unauthorised appointments, financial irregularities, sanitation issues, misuse of authority, use of MCI for personal glorification and patronage of illegal housing societies.

The reference alleged that a junior officer of fire department was posted as director municipal administration while an engineer was posted as Director General Parks rather than an environmentalist.

The reference alleged that around two dozen government staff is in personal use of Mayor against the rules while the vehicles are also being used beyond the entitlements.

