Govt serving masses at their doorstep: Zia

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has said provincial government is serving masses at their doorstep and won't leave them alone during this hard time.

He said this while inspecting the relief work including distribution of Ration among deserving families in Kalat on Thursday, during which he claimed government making all out efforts for easing complications of public and also ensuring distribution of Ration without discrimination.

Apart from distribution of Ration, essential commodities among deserving and meeting the needs of needy and poor suffering due to prevailing situation and lockdown, he maintained since the beginning of holy month of Ramzan, the provincial government has also been distributing Free Roti among deserving families.

He praised the efforts of relief workers, who were busy in social services and relief work while observing fast, and said during the distribution of Ration it has also been ensuring to do not undermine self-respect of poor families.

