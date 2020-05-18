Govt has to maintain a balance between economy, preventive measures: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has to maintain a balance between economic activities and preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has to maintain a balance between economic activities and preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic.

He was talking to President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Anjum Nisar and Vice Presidents Dr Muhammad Arshad and Qaisar Khan in Islamabad today (Monday).

The prime minister said the government has allowed industries to continue work; however, industrialists should ensure implementation of preventive measures against coronavirus.

The president FPCCI presented the Prime Minister with a cheque of Rs20 million for Corona Relief Fund.

