Govt approves 13 BHUs and RHC in Chagai

“The Minister has approved 13 new Basic Health Units in district Chaghi while RHC center would be established at Pak-Afghan border in the district.” They said while addressing a news briefing in Minister’s camp office in Dalbandin on Monday.

They further said, currently 12 BHUs functional and providing health facilities to people of district Chaghi while BHUs in Sar Gesha and Posti have been upgraded as BHU Plus, Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani has obtained approval for renovation of RHCs of Pak-Afthan border in district Chaghi while more funds being utilized for educational and health development in the district.”

Sharing views in the press briefing Wahab Baloch said, PPHI has been imparting facilities to people coming from Iran since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Iran, “Progress underway to establish Emergency Risk Centers on Quetta-Taftan highway.” He added.

