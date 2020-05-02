GoB to provide 20000 interest-free loans to low-income people

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said, incumbent provincial government has decided to impart interest free loans to people with low-income affected by COVID19 lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said, incumbent provincial government has decided to impart interest free loans to people with low-income affected by COVID19 lockdown.

“In another revolutionary step, Government of Balochistan with cooperation of Akhuwat Foundation would lend interest free loans of rupees 10000 to 20000 to people having low-income and being pestered by Coronavirus lockdown.” Jam Kamal said in a tweet on Saturday.

“The beneficiaries would have to return the loan in three years period with monthly installment of rupees 500 and 1000.” The Chief Minister said announced to expand the project across Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...