GoB to expedite efforts against locusts’ invasion in province

He shared these views on Tuesday while chairing a meeting to review agriculture department’s efforts against locusts swarm directed authorities to revamp anti-locusts spray in order to secure provincial corps.

Secretary Agriculture Qambar Dashti, Director General Agriculture Masood Baloch, Director Arif Shah kakar and government official were present in the meeting.

Secretary Qambar Dashti informed the Minister that, concrete measures being lifted in order to implement National Action Plan against locusts’ invasion, “166 teams have been taking party in anti-locust drive while pesticide areal spray being carried-out in Loti, Dera Bugti, Lehri, Kharan and other districts.” The Secretary added.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai has said, provincial government taking all possible measures to control the locusts swarm jeopardizing provincial agricultural fields,

“Continues spray being splashed in agricultural fields in order to prevent the breed of locusts.” The Minister said pledging that government under its capacity would continue assisting farmers witnessing locusts’ swarm.

He directed authorities to remain keen following further invasion added agriculture department wouldn’t tolerate negligence during natural disaster.

