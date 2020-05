QUETTA: Balochistan Government has decided to reopen government department in Civil Secretariat with small number of staff in order to curb spread of Coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Secretaries of provincial departments will resume their services in Civil Secretariat following provincial fiscal budget for 2020-21.

Visitors would be banned to enter inside Civil Secretariat following surge in COVID-19 cases while Secretaries will utilize their services accompanied with limited staff regarding finalization of provincial budget.

