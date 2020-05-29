GoB announces Shuhada package for govt employees

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has announces Shuhda Package for government employees dying while performing duties in COVID-19 pandemic urging citizens to implement safety precautions as active cases of contagious virus being surged. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Friday while presiding a meeting to review provincial government efforts against novel Coronavirus and Locusts swarm.

The Command and Operation Centers of Agriculture and Health department have briefed the Chief Minister regarding measures being lifted to control Coronavirus and locusts invasion in 31 districts of Balochistan.

The meeting has decided to declare martyrs government employees performing duties in COVID-19 pandemic announcing financial assistance for doctors, paramedics, technicians and other staff of Fatima Jinnah and Sheikh Zahid Hospitals.

Chief Minister has directed authorities to issue three months basic salaries for doctors, paramedics and security guards of SZH and FJH which would be applicable from March 1st.

However the Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliani has expressed concerns over violation of standard operating procedures (SOP) by citizens during smart-lockdown which enhance threats of rise in active cases of Coronavirus.

The meeting was agreed upon to allow OPDs and treatment in private hospitals with full implementation on safety precautions deciding to start smart-OPDs in government hospitals’ emergency wards.

“COVID-19 is becoming part of our normal life hence we must have to implement on safety precautions in order to curtail spread of the contagious virus.” Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said while addressing the meeting directed information department to launch awareness campaign on media for general public.

Director General Health Dr. Saleme Abro briefed the meeting that so far, 3928 positive cases reported in Balochistan since the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, “We have been carrying out 800 daily tests in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, 1200 in Taftan, 44 in BMC Hospital and 100 in Sheikh Zahid Hospital.” Dr. Saleem Abro added.

Secretary Health Dostain Jamaldini said, health department has appointed Micro-Biologists and Technicians in provincial laboratories on contract basis while we have stock of VTM Testing Kits and PPE kits for next two months,

“Health department procured equipment worth of 200 million rupees while additional equipment of rupees 233 million being purchases.” Secretary Health said added measures being lifted to ensure availability of oxygen in Sheikh Zahid and Fatima Jinnah Hospitals.

The meeting has decided to carry-out blood plasma of patients being recovered of Coronavirus while CM Balochistan expressed satisfaction over a large number of patients being recovered in Balochistan.

Further Chief Minister directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to ensure implementation on Malaria Control Program and embark anti-malaria spray across the province.

