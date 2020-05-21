GoB announced to celebrate Eid with simplicity: Shahwani

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani has said that the provincial government has announced to celebrate Eid with simplicity. Traditional festivals will not be held on the occasion of Eid. 79% of men and 21% of women have been infected with Corona virus. In case of implementation of SOPs, public transport can also be opened. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Lockdown has been converted in to smart lockdown at the request of traders. Bakery shops are also now exempted from smart lockdown. Action will be taken against those who do not implement smart lockdown,” Liaquat Shahwani said, while addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat.

He said that the government of Balochistan has decided to extend smart lockdown till June 2. The business community assured to implement SOPs. Bakery shops will also get exemption from smart lockdown.

He said that coronavirus has not reached 30% of Balochistan. So government is trying to ensure that these districts are not infected with the corona virus.

The provincial government has announced to celebrate Eid with simplicity this time. The number of people infected with corona virus in Balochistan are 2968. Out of those, 79% of men and 21% of women are affected by corona virus.

“Those who do not follow SOPs during smart lockdown, will face action,” Shahnwani said.

He said that more than 1100 shops have been sealed in Quetta during the last two months. In case of implementation of SOPs, public transport can also be reopened.

“People may face difficulties during lockdown,” he said and added that “it is our responsibility to provide facilities to the people in isolation,” ge said.

He said that on March 20, there were 92 cases of Corona in the province. “Today, the number of cases of Covid-19 in province reached to 2,96. So far, 1919 cases have been reported in the month of May,” he said.

“Young people are more affected by Corona. The opening of educational institutions and public transport depends on the import of SOPs by the business community,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...