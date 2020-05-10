Fragile education system of Panjgur

Panjgur is a big city of Balochistan present in Makran Division with a depended population of around 4 lacs. Unfortunately, the district has been encountered the worst city in Makran Division in field of education for last couple of years. Because, the city is facing multitude hurdles in terms of educational facilities. The teachers of primary schools are least punctual and failed to provide quality education to students. The teachers, who only appear five to ten days in a month, are ruining the futures of manifold children and consequently the future of the nation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Panjgur is a big city of Balochistan present in Makran Division with a depended population of around 4 lacs. Unfortunately, the district has been encountered the worst city in Makran Division in field of education for last couple of years. Because, the city is facing multitude hurdles in terms of educational facilities. The teachers of primary schools are least punctual and failed to provide quality education to students. The teachers, who only appear five to ten days in a month, are ruining the futures of manifold children and consequently the future of the nation.

We all know the importance of education. It is the most important aspect of any nation’s survival in the modern world. It determines the future of a nation.

That is why we have to adopt our education policies very carefully because our future depends on these policies.

Islam also emphasises on education and its importance but here we have truly lost the significance of education.

In fact, with the current education system we are narrowing the ways for our children instead of widening them. Undoubtedly, children in this part of the country are very talented. The only thing that lacks here is just a proper guidance to groom. There are very less mentors of life and education.

The education system, we are running with, is not working fluently. We have to find a way to bridge this gap between schools and collages.

Once Robertg Maynard Hutchins described nicely: “The object of education is to prepare the youths to educate themselves throughout their lives.”

For the failure of primary schools, education officials, teachers, policymakers and government are responsible. The only question residents of Panjgur ask to the government of Balochistan is, why is the government so irresponsible towards education?

Finally, we are dependent to the future, but unfortunately the future of Balochistan_ specially Panjgur_ is under strong wave of darkness. The government needs to work along with the other concerned authorities of education of district Panjgur to solve educational problems as soon as possible.

The writer is a student at Sayad Hashmi high school Turbat kech. He can be reached at aqibdad44@gmail.com

