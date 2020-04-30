President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during his short visit to the provincial capital, reminded the nation of the importance of self-sufficiency in agricultural products. Talking to the press in Quetta, he said that future belongs to those nations who have acquired self-sufficiency in the agriculture produce to meet the food requirements of their people. The reminder is apt and well appreciated but to acquire food self-sufficiency honesty of purpose in the policy making and execution is a sine qua non. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during his short visit to the provincial capital, reminded the nation of the importance of self-sufficiency in agricultural products. Talking to the press in Quetta, he said that future belongs to those nations who have acquired self-sufficiency in the agriculture produce to meet the food requirements of their people. The reminder is apt and well appreciated but to acquire food self-sufficiency honesty of purpose in the policy making and execution is a sine qua non.

Pakistan is an agricultural country and as such should not face any shortage of food and agricultural produce. It rather should be in a position of exporting food to the neighbouring countries with one of the largest canal systems in the world and the Indus Basin System running through the heart of Pakistan around 2900 km down to the Arabian sea. However, it has been an unfortunate phenomenon in Pakistan that agricultural practices have not been revolutionised and hence the traditional agricultural practices mar the ability of agricultural sector to even fulfil the needs of its own country.

When it comes to Balochistan, the land in Balochistan is mostly arid and barren. Out of total land cultivated in the country, Balochistan’s share is only 7%. The agricultural produce can well be snowballed in Balochistan if some federal projects are taken seriously by the federal government and are completed timely. Naseerabad division is known as the green belt of Balochistan and has thousands of acres of virgin land which only require an irrigation source to be utilized to become a food basket for the entire country.But unfortunate as it is, two decades on, the Kacchi Canal project, which was launched in 2002, still hangs in balance. It seems after the completion of its first phase down to the Bugti tribal district, the rest of the project is shelved for all practical purposes. Whereas the project was launched with a cost of Rs. 31.204 billion with a canal capacity of 6,000 cusecs, was due to be completed by June 2008. However, the then governments, quoting security issues, justified its undue delays at a time when the situation was calm and peaceful in Balochistan until 2006 and by the year mentioned, 80 % of the project should have been completed. Nevertheless, it seems the project has been delayed by the federal government and its bureaucracy by design to keep Balochistan under-developed.

Lest we forget, the first phase of the project only has capacity of irrigating 72000 acres of land which was completed in 2017. The second phase will irrigate 216,000 acres in Bolan and Naseerabad and Phase-III will irrigate an additional 344,000 acres of land in Bolan, Naseerabad and Jhal Magsi districts, only if completed. The cost of the project has already now shot up to a staggering Rs. 80,352 billion.

The economic prospects of the project are great for Balochistan. It can generate as many as 0.2 million jobs and improve the life standards of local population. It will also set a ripple effect in other sectors, hence creating a chain of economic activity. Live-stock, which is one of the important pillars of Balochistan’s economy, is permanently dependent on grazing in rangelands. It can stir a boost in the sector by increasing the catchment areas of the rangelands for the farmers of Balochistan who migrate in the extreme spell to winter to the Sibi and Kachi plains. The project has a capacity to generate crop benefit of Rs. 5 billion per year, among other prospects. Above all, it can make Balochistan a food basket not only for the country but also for the neighbouring countries, reducing Pakistan’s import burden of the food items and augmenting its export capacity.

If Present Dr. Alivi desires to see country self-sufficient in agricultural sector, he should take up the matter with his Prime Minister and have the Kacchi Canal Project completed war-footings in Balochistan.

