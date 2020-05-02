FM urges global community to exert pressure on India for lifting curfew in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD : – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the global community to exert pressure on India for lifting curfew in occupied Kashmir, to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicine and food to oppressed people of the valley under prevailing Coronavirus conditions. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD : – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the global community to exert pressure on India for lifting curfew in occupied Kashmir, to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicine and food to oppressed people of the valley under prevailing Coronavirus conditions.

Talking to his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis over telephone today, he said eight million people of Kashmir are forced to lead a miserable life due to restrictions and indefinite curfew imposed by India in Occupied Kashmir.

While condemning the BJP-led government for meting out ill treatment with Indian minorities, the minister asked the international community to take notice of growing incidents of Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims in India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also briefed his Swiss counterpart about Prime Minister Imran Khan s global initiative of debt relief for facilitating economies of developing countries.

The foreign minister also expressed gratitude to Swiss leadership for adorning Pakistani flag at the Matterhorn Mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland to express solidarity with Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also lauded the Switzerland government for taking effective and timely measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. He also expressed grief and sorrow over recent deaths in Switzerland due to Covid-19.

The two leaders agreed to continue negotiations and cooperation on important international and regional issues, including global challenge of Covid-19.

Like this: Like Loading...