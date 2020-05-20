Federal Minister Zubeda Jalal calls on Zia Langove

QUETTA: Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubeda Jalal on Wednesday called on Provincial Home Minister Meer Zia Langove discussing provincial law and order situation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Provincial Minister Meer Zia Langove has informed the Federal Minister regarding recent terrorist attacks against security forces in Balochistan added Government of Balochistan has been taking decisive action against peace spoilers.

“We have been equipping Law Enforcement Agencies with modern training and latest weapons in order to eliminate menace of terrorism from Balochistan.” Zia Langove said stressed upon center’s support toward strengthening capabilities of security forces in country’s biggest province in terms of land scape.

Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubeda Jalal has assured Zia Langove of Federal Government’s full support in maintaining peace in Balochistan,

“Center has been fulfilling its responsibilities in protecting property and lives of ordinary masses hence we would lend our full cooperation to Balochistan Government against terrorist groups attacking forces and civilians.” She pledged.

