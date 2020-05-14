Federal Govt seeks recommendations from provinces on reopening public transport

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has reportedly sought recommendations from the provinces on reopening public transport in the country. Punjab has formulated recommendations on strict SOPs for reopening transport which will be presented at the next National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting.

According to details, various sectors have been allowed to reopen after easing of the lockdown, after which there is a demand to reopen public transport as well.

In this regard, the federal government has sought recommendations from all provinces who will present them at the NCOC meeting on Friday.

Punjab has formulated recommendations to open public transport with strict SOPs and it will formally present its recommendations at the NCOC meeting.